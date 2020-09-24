Local author publishes children’s book

MINFORD — A local lady has made one of her dreams come true after writing and publishing a children’s book.

Local author, Sherri Anderson wrote, “The Apple of My Eye” 20 years ago, had it illustrated three years ago and has just now published the book for all to read to their children.

“We had moved from Minford to northern Ohio, with a lot more diversity. He had a lot of questions; we would go to the mall and he’d see people with different backgrounds that did not look like him and he had a lot of questions,” Anderson said about her son when her he was just six years old.”I wanted to find a simple way to explain that we are all the same on the inside and that we are all precious in God’s sight, no matter the color of our skin, that’s when I first came up with the book and it took me 20 years to get self-published.”

Anderson shared three years ago she had her book illustrated and then let it sit on Lulu.com for three years. The book’s main theme is about loving people no matter how different they are and realizing that people are all a lot more alike, than different.

“We are all people and we are all precious in His sight,” Anderson said.

Kristen Puckett illustrated the book and Anderson believes she did a wonderful job, She stated her son went to school with her and knew she was a really good artist. People are now buying the book because at first, she said the only way she had to get it out there was through Facebook until now. Now, readers can find and buy it on Amazon.com and Lulu.com.

Anderson said with the way things are in the country right now, she feels that children will want to read her book at any age level. She said she thought it was important for everyone to learn that people are a lot more alike than different. She shared there is also an activity in the book that involves apples and she thinks they will like that, because it is something they can do with their family.

“Racism is a difficult topic to discuss with little ones. The author has depicted a story that creatively displays, “We are all precious in His sight”. The author also has included an activity that can be used as a learning tool for a lesson on learning to love others. (Adult supervision is required). It is the author’s sincerest desire, that all who read this book can realize that each and every one of us are ‘The Apple of His Eye,” the book description states on Amazon.

Anderson is a social worker with the Area Agency on Aging and works in the Passport program. She dedicated her book to her granddaughters. To add a little twist in the book, she said some of the characters’ names come from a few of her favorite teachers in school. She also took part of two of her aunts’ names to make the name Ellenmarie. A portion of the proceeds from the book go to the local nonprofit group, Time Out for Me. Anderson plans on writing other books, now that she has gotten this going.

Sherri Anderson from Minford published a book she started 20 years ago. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/09/web1_IMG_1878-1-.jpg Sherri Anderson from Minford published a book she started 20 years ago. Submitted Photos Book: The Apple of My Eye about loving people no matter, by local author, Sherri Anderson. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/09/web1_book-anderson1.jpg Book: The Apple of My Eye about loving people no matter, by local author, Sherri Anderson. Submitted Photos

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights