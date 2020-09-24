Scioto County moved to Level 3 Red

SCIOTO — Scioto County will be moving back to a Level Three (Red) Public Health Emergency on the Ohio Department of Health’s (ODH) Public Health Advisory System Thursday.

This is the second time since the inception of the ODH Public Health Advisory System that Scioto County has been at Level Three (Red). The first time was on Thursday, July 16, 2020. The county spent two weeks at Level Three (Red) before returning to Level Two Orange on July 30, 2020.

Level Three (Red) means a county has met four or five of the seven indicators of the ODH Public Health Advisory System and there is very high exposure and spread of COVID-19 in the county. The population is urged to limit activities as much as possible and follow current health orders.

Recommendations include all those from Levels One and Two which are:

Conduct a daily health/symptom self-evaluation and stay home if symptomatic.

Maintain social distancing at least 6-feet from non-household members

Wear face covering in public, especially when social distancing is difficult to maintain

Increase caution when interacting with others not practicing social distancing or wearing face covers

Avoid traveling to high risk areas

Follow good hygiene standards including:

Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20-seconds

Use hand sanitizer frequently

Avoid touching your face

Cover coughs or sneezes (e.g. into tissue or elbow)

Avoid contact with anyone considered high-risk

High-risk individuals should take extra care to follow precautions. (High-risk includes older adults and those with underlying medical conditions such as cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, weakened immune system from solid organ transplant, obesity, serious heart conditions, sickle cell disease, or Type 2 diabetes)

Decrease in-person interactions outside the household

Seek medical care as needed, but limit or avoid unnecessary visits to hospitals, nursing homes, and residential facilities to see others as much as possible

Level 3 adds these recommendations:

Decrease in-person interactions with others

Consider necessary travel only

Limit attending gathering of any number

