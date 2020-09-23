12 new cases, 13 recovered

SCIOTO — During the past 24 hours, the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments reported 12 new positive COVID-19 cases.

The new cases bring the total to 494 for the county since the outbreak of the virus started April 4, 2020.

The health departments also reported 13 more people, who previously tested positive for the virus, have recovered bringing the total of recoveries to 430 throughout the course of the pandemic.

There were two additional hospitalizations reported Wednesday bringing the total to 45 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Scioto County remains on Level 2 or Orange on the Ohio Department of Health’s (ODH) Public Health Advisory System. The county’s level will be reevaluated tomorrow at 2:30 p.m. by the ODH.

