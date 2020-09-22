Final Friday ends season with live concert

PORTSMOUTH — Brother Smith, one of greater Cincinnati’s hottest new bands, will perform at Final Friday in Boneyfiddle Sept. 25.

Brother Smith’s influences range from the Eagles, Boston, Steve Miller Band and James Brown. The group has created a unique blend mixing the heart of Country, the creativity of Funk, and the passion of Soul. Also performing will be Nashville recording artist Rob McNurlin and the Beatnik Cowboys and Karis Blanton. The concert, which is free to the public, will begin at 5:30 and end at 9:30 pm.

The annual concert series is brought to Portsmouth by the non-profit Boneyfiddle Project and takes place the last Friday of each month from May through September. The concerts are held at the Three Bridges Outdoor music venue located at 132-2nd Street in Portsmouth.

Social distancing standards will be strictly adhered to and masks and protective visors will be available on site for those who need them. It is recommended that participants bring a chair, food and refreshments will be available for purchase.

“We usually have five concerts and this season we have been able to conduct three concerts due to the pandemic, we feel like that’s a success,” Vice president and marketing director of the Boneyfiddle Project, Julia Black said.

In May, the Glockner Chevy Superstore Showroom was converted into a live concert venue and was live streamed from that location. The concert featured Holly Gail, Macy Addis and the Nerve and Sasha Colette and the Magnolias.

“Our first live concert was in June at Three Bridges and featured Mothman and his guests,” Black said. “The Mothman concert was hailed as setting the bar for the new normal.”

On Thursday, the Boneyfiddle Project will post a video describing what safety measures will be available and guidelines showing the public how to adhere to social distancing. Go to Final Friday in Boneyfiddle.org or on Facebook for up to the minute details.