Scioto Gives – What an exciting day for giving! – Oct. 15, 2020, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The region is filled with nonprofit organizations that put in countless hours of work year-round to make the area a better place. From assisting homeless people to homeless pets, from education to artistic opportunities and everything between, it is that time of year again for many of these organizations to reap the benefits of matched donations at the Scioto Foundation.

The Scioto Foundation offers many opportunities for community development, from scholarships to watching over endowment funds. They will be matching incoming donations to their registered 35 nonprofit organization accounts this year with the annual Scioto Gives event, set for Oct. 15.

This year they have upped their matching money to $50,000. Contributors have 12 hours to make a donation between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Throughout the 12 hour period, they will post a total on Facebook and Twitter or you can call to make a credit card gift at 740-354-4612 on that day.

Each week from now until Oct. 15, The Portsmouth Daily Times will be highlighting the groups that you can gift, starting this week. Some of the nonprofit organizations that benefit from donations from Scioto Gives are: The Southern Ohio Medical Center Development Foundation, Simon Kenton Council-Boy Scouts of America, Friends of Portsmouth, Habitat for Humanity, and Time Out for Me.

The Southern Ohio Medical Center Development Foundation exists to make a difference by identifying the community’s health and wellness needs while bridging the gap between those needs and the cost of the solutions.

They work to provide much needed resources that will sustain the health care needs of community members. To work towards this goal, they engage in fundraising efforts to support initiatives throughout SOMC and the community.

The SOMC Development Foundation encompasses fundraising efforts for the Hospice Caritas Fund, Cancer Compassion Fund, Breast Cancer Compassion Heart & Vascular Fund, Pediatric Fund, Community Health & Wellness Fund, Endowment Fund, Jim and Clara Donaldson Scholarship Fund, Juvenile Diabetes Fund and the Annual Fund which covers the areas of greatest need.

This support ranges from the purchase of new equipment and technology to upgrading facilities, as well as other community projects that address the community’s health and wellness needs. Support and funds raised by the Development Foundation enable SOMC to respond to challenges and new opportunities as they arise.

The team members of the Development Foundation would like to thank their donors for partnering with them as they work together to improve the health and wellness of the community!

Simon Kenton Council, Boy Scouts of America provides programming for youth from the time they start kindergarten until they turn 18. Through Scouting, youth learn citizenship and leadership skills; they experience hands-on learning in a variety of fields; and learn self-sufficiency and how to achieve their goals. They participate in community service projects and learn the importance of participating in their community, both through citizenship and through service.

We are very grateful to those who have supported Scouting through Scioto Gives in previous years as well as those who will help this year. These funds help make it possible for us to provide resources for Scioto County youth to experience hands-on STEM learning and to provide financial assistance when families’ resources can’t quite cover the costs for their children to participate.

Friends of Portsmouth is a non-profit organization. The mission of the organization is to catalyze and organize progress and change in our community. Friends encourage the promotion of community pride and volunteerism. Our various programs and events help bring our mission statement to a reality. From our 4th of July Event, Portsmouth River Days and Winterfest events to our monthly Cleanup Days and summer Movies by Moonlight we our helping promote our city and bring economic change. They also help to provide opportunities to those less fortunate with opportunities at Winterfest and other events.

Scioto Gives provides our organization the opportunity to grow and invest in the future of our local community. The Friends of Portsmouth would like to thank the Scioto Foundation and all of its wonderful staff enough for all that they do. They make it possible for a lot of organizations to continue their programming and fulfill their missions.

Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State – 240 Third Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701 Our Mission: Seeking to put God’s love into action, Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State brings people together to build homes, communities and hope. Our vision is to partner with qualified families in need and provide them with an opportunity for safe, decent and affordable housing.

In 2019, Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State merged with Scioto County Habitat for Humanity and Greenup County Habitat for Humanity and expanded its service area to include Boyd County, KY, and Ironton, Coal Grove and Hanging Rock in Lawrence County, OH. Monies raised in each of these counties will stay in these counties to further enhance efforts to provide affordable housing opportunities to qualified families in need. Scioto County’s Habitat affiliate began participating in Scioto Gives in 2014 and to date, our endowment fund has grown to more than $40,000. This fund will help us in the future should the need arise to purchase construction equipment or other high-ticket items. This program is beneficial to non-profits, like Habitat for Humanity, to start an endowment fund.

Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State is so grateful for the matching gift that we receive each year from the Scioto Foundation. Scioto Gives has added thousands of dollars to our endowment fund, and this will ensure that our mission to provide qualified families in need with an opportunity for a safe, decent and affordable place to live will continue for many years to come!

Time Out for Me, Inc. is a youth non-profit organization whose mission is to enhance the self-esteem, self-image, and confidence of our youth through the use of effective communication skills and goal- setting in individual and personal development sessions. The organization focuses on increasing the self-awareness of talents and skills as well as future career opportunities through exposure to educational and culture events.

The Scioto Gives program helps Time Out for Me, Inc. by building funds to continue our efforts in providing personal development sessions and exposure to and culture events for our youth groups

