Indictments Handed down Sept 22

Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced Tuesday that the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on September 18 and returned 25 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

Noah E. Riggs, 38, Minford, Ohio, felonious assault and aggravated burglary.

Amitha Nicole Clay, 32, Lucasville, Ohio, theft of drugs.

Kelley Rania Alley, 44, Lucasville, Ohio, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility.

Kay Harlow, 45, West Portsmouth, Ohio, endangering children.

Kevin A. Davis, 51, River, Kentucky, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine and possession of heroin.

Camilya Rose Johnson, 28, Columbus, Ohio, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine and possession of heroin.

Davon Perish McClinton, 25, Detroit, Michigan, receiving stolen property, 3 counts having weapons while under disability.

Riki Wayne Boldman, 39, Lucasville, Ohio, aggravated possession of drugs.

Steve A. Adams, 39, Portsmouth, Ohio, identity fraud, possession of heroin and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joseph Roy Davis, 25, Friendship, Ohio, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and OVI.

Solomon Eastlee Hall, 19, New Boston, Ohio, aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs.

Arnold I. Queen, ii, 42, South Webster, Ohio, 2 counts aggravated vehicular homicide, driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction and OVI.

Clifford Paul Stiles, 50, Wheelersburg, Ohio, assault, retaliation, resisting arrest and OVI.

Joseph l. Hudson, 27, Otway, Ohio, 2 counts aggravated vehicular assault, driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction and OVI.

David J. Frazier, 38, Ashland, Kentucky, possession of drugs.

Hunter Dean Goodwin, 19, Columbus, Ohio, felonious assault and aggravated robbery.

Ty Anthony Howard, 23, Lucasville, Ohio, felonious assault and aggravated robbery.

Courtney A. Miller, 36, Wheelersburg, Ohio, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of drugs and possession of heroin.

Robin l. Day, 43, west Portsmouth, Ohio, having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of marihuana and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mark E. Hoover, jr., 36, Portsmouth, Ohio, domestic violence.

Rocky Dean Newman, jr., 20, Portsmouth, Ohio, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of heroin and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Heather S. Crawford, 46, Stout, Ohio, possession of cocaine.

William E. Meade, 41, Beaver, Ohio, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of marihuana and possessing drug abuse instruments.

James E. Young, 49, Lucasville, Ohio, receiving stolen property, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, possession of cocaine, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and OVI.

Brian K. Louderback, 37, Portsmouth, Ohio, 2 counts aggravated trafficking in drugs and 2 counts aggravated possession of drugs