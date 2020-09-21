Helms, Davis clarify status of Waste District negotiations

Editor’s note: This article is a follow-up on the Scioto County Commissioners’ article published Sept. 16. stating Scioto County Commissioner Bryan Davis shared that the commissioners have reached an impasse with the Waste district.

PORTSMOUTH — After comments made at a Scioto County Commissioners meeting lead to some confusion, the Lawrence-Scioto Solid Waste Management District Interim Director Stephanie Helms and Scioto County Commissioner Bryan Davis wanted to clear the air on how negotiations have proceeded.

High rates of turnover within the Waste District, creating openings in the Director and Chief Enforcement Officer roles, this year have made conversations necessary.

Currently staffed by Helms, Davis said during the Commissioner’s Thursday session that negotiations had reached an impasse in the decision to fill the Director position which has sat vacant since May.

Not privy in these negotiations as a candidate, Helms is interested in retaining the role and wants to staff a full team, including law enforcement, a liter crew supervisor, and a chief enforcement officer, soon.

In its quest to fill other positions, Helms said negotiations between the Waste District and the commissioners of both counties, who sit on the Waste District Board, have continued without a hitch.

The vacancy of the Chief Enforcement Officer has led to a case backlog for the Waste District, forcing the Sheriff’s Department and Scioto County Health Department to cover for them.

Davis said claims that this position had sat empty since former Enforcement Officer Steven Hileman’s arrest last October were false, Helms adding that it had only been since late March.

“We are working through these obstacles the best we can,” said Helms, adding that events and volunteer work have been delayed due to the coronavirus. “Working together provides the best solutions.”

Lawrence-Scioto Solid Waste Management District Interim Director Stephanie Helms says negotiations between the Waste District and commissioners in both counties are going well. Photo courtesy of Lawrence-Scioto Solid Waste Management District website. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/09/Screen-Shot-2020-09-21-at-4.16.18-PM.png Lawrence-Scioto Solid Waste Management District Interim Director Stephanie Helms says negotiations between the Waste District and commissioners in both counties are going well. Photo courtesy of Lawrence-Scioto Solid Waste Management District website.

By Patrick Keck – pkeck@aimmediamidwest.com

