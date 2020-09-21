15 new cases, 10 recover from COVID-19

SCIOTO — The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments reported Monday that since Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, there have been 15 new positive COVID-19 cases for Scioto County.

The new cases bring the total to 479 for the county since the outbreak of the virus April 4, 2020.

The health departments also reported Monday that 10 more people, who previously tested positive for the virus, have recovered, bringing the total of recoveries to 411 people throughout the course of the pandemic.

There were no additional hospitalization reported Monday bringing the total to 43 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Scioto County remains on a Level 2 or Orange on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/09/web1_COVID-19-September-21-2020.jpg