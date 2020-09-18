Indictments handed down

SCIOTO — Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced that the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on September 11 and returned 28 Public Indictments. There was one No Bill. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

Benny Ray Kilgore, jr., 38, Franklin Furnace, Ohio, aggravated murder and murder.

Benny Ray Kilgore, jr., 38, Franklin Furnace, Ohio, receiving stolen property.

Benjamin David Lunsford, 38, West Portsmouth, Ohio, failure to appear.

Emery Franklin Williams, iii, 52, unknown, failure to appear.

Kristin Rooney, 31, Portsmouth, Ohio, two counts perjury.

Kacey Demarr Banks, 27, Detroit, Michigan, possessing criminal tools, trafficking in heroin, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, 2 counts aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of heroin.

Promise Dshani-Marie Hollings, 26, Detroit, Michigan, possessing criminal tools, trafficking in heroin, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, 2 counts aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of heroin.

Anthony Lamont Woods, 50, Williamson, West Virginia, tampering with evidence, possessing criminal tools, trafficking in cocaine and possession of cocaine.

Taliya Marie Edwards, 21, Columbus, Ohio, possessing criminal tools, trafficking in cocaine and possession of cocaine.

Meghan Raleight Wilson, 32, Columbus, Ohio, tampering with evidence, possessing criminal tools, trafficking in cocaine and possession of cocaine.

James Lewis Stubbs, 39, Cleveland, Ohio, tampering with evidence, trafficking in heroin and possession of heroin.

Alice elaine Wadee, 30, Euclid, Ohio, tampering with evidence, trafficking in heroin and possession of heroin.

Nichelle Renee knollinger, 27, valley grove, ohio, tampering with evidence, trafficking in heroin and possession of heroin.

Demetrius J. Jones, 39, Columbus, Ohio, possessing criminal tools, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Billy W. Horton, 29, Columbus, Ohio, possessing criminal tools, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Deshannon Lee, 32, Ashland, Kentucky, endangering children, tampering with evidence, possessing criminal tools, trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in heroin, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of marihuana, possession of cocaine and possession of heroin.

Evelyn Rodriguez, 31, Ashland, Kentucky, endangering children, tampering with evidence, possessing criminal tools, trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in heroin, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of marihuana, possession of cocaine and possession of heroin.

Clarissa E. Hersman, 31, West Portsmouth, Ohio, aggravated possession of drugs.

Christopher E. Lewis, 40, Lucasville, Ohio, possessing criminal tools, aggravated trafficking in drugs, 3 counts aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of heroin and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Johnny Grizzell, 41, Ashland, Kentucky, aggravated possession of drugs.

William g. Simpson, 39, Portsmouth, Ohio, felonious assault, criminal damaging or endangering and aggravated burglary.

Benjamin D. Conley, 38, West Portsmouth, Ohio, aggravated possession of drugs.

Danny lee Cantrell, 22, Ashland, Kentucky, 2 counts having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs

Tad A. justice, 42, Portsmouth, Ohio, aggravated possession of drugs.

Jacob N. Altman, 25, Lucasville, Ohio, abduction, burglary and violating a protection order.

William G. Simpson, 39, Portsmouth, Ohio, aggravated burglary.

Ryan Andrew Warren, 39, New Boston, Ohio, aggravated possession of drugs.

Caleb Martin Bailey, 33, South Webster, Ohio, violating a protection order.

