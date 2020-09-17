Special meeting needed between Commissioners, Waste District

PORTSMOUTH- The Scioto County Commissioners held their regularly scheduled Thursday morning session, granting approval to all six items on their agenda.

Among agreements on appropriations and transfers of funds, $133,142 went to the regularly scheduled payments of Various Funds Docket, Then and Now certificates, and Moral Obligations.

Off the agenda, the Commissioners fielded questions regarding the latest on their work with the Lawrence-Scioto Solid Waste Management District. Reaching an impasse in negotiations, Commissioner Bryan Davis believes a special meeting may be necessary.

They continue their requests for a Code Enforcement Officer, which Davis believes would strengthen the District’s authority. Interim Director Stephanie Helms is not in agreement.

“The one thing we want to do is to make sure the citizens of Scioto County are well-represented,” said Davis. “We don’t feel that is the case right now and we want to make sure that it is.”

The Commissioners will reconvene Tuesday, Sept. 22, at 9:30 a.m., which can be viewed on their Facebook page. Past meeting videos can also be found here or on YouTube.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/09/Screen-Shot-2020-09-17-at-3.28.09-PM.png