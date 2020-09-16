New Boston sets date for Trick or Treat

NEW BOSTON — Spooks, goblins, heroes, and any other characters will be able to Trick or Treat in New Boston Saturday, Oct. 31 from 5 to 7 p.m., but is subject to change at any time per change in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Village of New Boston Council held its second meeting of September, Tuesday evening with five members present and Councilman Ryan Ottney absent. Mayor Junior Williams opened the meeting with the pledge and silent prayer.

Lesli Smith, project manager from the U.S. Corps of Engineers out of Huntington, West Virginia, was in attendance to have the mayor sign a contract with them for work as Phase 8B of the New Boston sewer project. The mayor signed the agreement and the Council members plus Village Administrator, Steve Hamilton took a photo for the signing between the two groups.

Mr. Smith from Stanton Avenue questioned the mayor about whether the Bikers will still be able to do their drive for the children and Mayor Williams said that they plan on that and it may be a little different due to COVID-19 guidelines.

Communications were that of a letter recommendation from the mayor and New Boston Fire Chief requesting that firefighter Wyatt Henderson be permanently appointed as a firefighter. Councilman Dan Fetty made a motion and Councilman Ralph Imes seconded and all in attendance were in favor.

Another letter was a letter from the New Boston Police Chief, Steven Goins to hire Lindi Anderson as a police officer. Councilman Jon Mills asked for an executive session before this vote.

Mayor Williams stated that the Electric car charger is going to be soon and that West End Electric will be installing it. Village Administrator Hamilton talked about the wall project on Lake Shore and that they have a grant from the United States Department of Agriculture in the amount of $262,500.

Village clerk, Lana Loper read the third reading of the following ordinances:

Ordinance No. 29-2020-An ordinance amending Section 131.02 of the codified ordinance of the Village of New Boston amending Ordinance No. 20-2020 to amend the maximum number of police department employees and their ran. Councilman Mills made a motion to adopt and Councilman Mike Meehan seconded with all in favor.

Ordinance No. 30-2020-An ordinance amending Section 133.04 of the codified ordinance of the Village of New Boston amending Ordinance No. 3-2016 to amend the maximum number of the fire department employees and their rank. Councilman Mills made a motion to adopt and Councilman Imes seconded with all members in favor.

First reading of Ordinance No. 33-2020-An ordinance transferring and appropriating amounts in various funds or the village, and declaring an emergency. Councilman Mills made a motion to suspend the rules and Councilman Meehan seconded with all in favor. Councilman Meehan made a motion to adopt with councilman Fetty seconded and all in favor.

The Village Council did vote to have Trick or Treat on the same day and date as Scioto County and Portsmouth City, will all in favor except Councilman Imes, and this would be unless there would be a spike in the coronavirus or other things related to that.

After the executive session, the Village Council voted to hire Anderson as a police officer, with Councilman Mills voting no.

Kimberly Jenkins| PDT

