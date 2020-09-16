2 deaths, 7 new cases reported

SCIOTO — The Scioto County and Portsmouth Health Departments reported two more deaths in association with COVID-19.

The patients were both male and were 83 and 90 years old. Scioto EMA and the Health Departments offer their condolences to the families.

The additional deaths bring the total to eight for the county during the pandemic of people who have passed away in connection with the virus. COVID19 was a contributing factor in their deaths, however, it does not preclude the existence of co-morbidities that may or may not have also contributed to their death.

The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Department also reported seven new cases since Tuesday. The new cases bring the total to 455 since the start of the outbreak.

There were two additional recoveries reported by the health departments Wednesday bringing the number of recoveries to 393 throughout the course of the pandemic.

There was no additional hospitalization reported today so the total stays at 43 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Scioto County remains at Level 2 or Orange on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System.

