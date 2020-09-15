Atomic Credit Union to hold annual coat drive

SCIOTO — Atomic Credit Union will once again be holding their annual coat drive.

The event will begin October 1 and will run through Saturday, October 31. Items requested include, but are not limited to, coats, hats, gloves and mittens, and scarves for adults and children. We would like to remind the public that all donations stay local!

The public may donate their new or gently used items at any of our 13 convenient branch locations in Athens, Beaver, Chillicothe, Jackson, Logan, Lucasville, Minford, Oak Hill, Piketon, Portsmouth, Waverly, Wellston and Wheelersburg. Branch hours are 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Friday, and 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday. The Chillicothe branch offers extended hours as follows: 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m – 4 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sunday.

Atomic Credit Union would like to thank you in advance for your generous donations to help keep our neighbors warm this winter!

Atomic Credit Union is a third-year recipient of Forbes Magazine Best-in-State Credit Union. We serve more than 54,000 members at 13 branch locations in Southern Ohio and operate a total of 50 student-run credit union branches in local area schools. In addition to brick and mortar branches, you have 24/7 access to your account through the Mobile App and Digital Banking. Atomic Credit Union is federally insured by NCUA. Equal Housing Opportunity Lender.