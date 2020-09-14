Village of New Boston to distribute CARES assistance

NEW BOSTON — New Boston Residents affected by COVID-19 may soon be receiving help during this unprecedented time.

The following letter was sent for residents and small business owners in the village about how they may seek assistance:

‘Mayor Williams and New Boston Village Council have announced that an “Economic Relief Fund” has been established to financially assist New Boston individuals and small businesses who have been economically affected by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The federal dollars are provided to the Village through the Federal CARES Act fund distributed to the Village of New Boston for necessary pandemic related expenses and small business grant programs.

The funds may be used by New Boston residents to provide financial relief for rent, mortgage, and utility payments for those economically impacted by the virus while small businesses may also receive relief from operating costs due to the virus. There is a maximum award up to $1,000 for each household or small business.

The program is being administered by Community Action of Scioto County, where applications may be picked-up beginning on Monday, September 14. The $50,000 fund will only be available until the end of the year or when the fund monies have been distributed, whichever comes first.’

Following the release, Mayor William Williams stated that the money being distributed is past of the Federal CARES Act finances awarded to the Village.

“The money can be used for individuals, if it created a hardship they would be able to get help paying their rent, paying their utility bills and items; whereas businesses can use it for the same function, it can be used to help pay their rent, utilities, and to help meet payroll,” Williams said. “It is limited for up to $1,000 and the program run from now until the end of the year or until the money has already been designated and obligated to the people or businesses.”

The mayor added that the money is being administered through Community Action there on 3rd Street in Portsmouth.

“I feel there is no better way that we can help our local community as to help the folks that have been affected by the pandemic and help them retain their business or get back on their feet and help them with any utility bills or rent,” Williams said. “Whether it’s been somebody that’s been quarantined or lost their job, either through a layoff or a furlough, any such reason.”

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928

