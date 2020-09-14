6th death, 19 new cases over weekend

SCIOTO — The Scioto County and Portsmouth Health Departments reported another death in association with the COVID-19 virus during the weekend.

According to the health departments, the patient was a 78-year old male. Scioto EMA and the Health Departments offered their condolences to the family and acquaintances of the deceased.

The death brings the total number in the county to six who have died in connection with the virus. COVID19 was a contributing factor in their deaths, however, it does not preclude the existence of co-morbidities that may or may not have also contributed to their death.

The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Department also reported 19 new cases for the county since Friday. The new cases bring the total to 443 since the start of the outbreak.

There were eight additional recoveries reported since last Friday by the health departments bringing the number of recoveries to 376 over the course of the pandemic.

No additional hospitalizations were reported since last Friday, keeping the total at 43 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID19.

Scioto County remains at Level 2 or Orange on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System.

