Fluor presents Silver Medallion Award to Portsmouth hero

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — A quick response and performance of a life-saving maneuver has led to a Fluor-BWXT employee at the Portsmouth (Ohio) site receiving Fluor’s highest safety recognition, the Silver Medallion Award.

FBP’s T.J. Nelson became the fourth PORTS employee to receive the prestigious award for his actions on March 4th of this year. It was on that day Nelson realized a co-worker and his long-time friend had started choking in a facility break area and immediately rushed to his aid by performing the Heimlich maneuver. The quick action opened his friend’s airway and restored his ability to breathe.

“After this, I am planning to encourage everyone here to take life-saving CPR and Heimlich training,” said J.D. Dowell, FBP Portsmouth Site Director. “In T.J.’s case, he was able to save the life of a friend and a co-worker…and that is something all of us should be able to do in an emergency situation.”

In addition to the Silver Medallion, a distinguished award reserved for those who step forward to help another in an emergency situation, Dowell also presented Nelson with a Portsmouth Commemorative Manager’s coin in appreciation of his actions.

# # #

Release courtesy of Fluor-BWXT

About Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth LLC

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) and BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) (NYSE: BWXT), two world-class companies with significant Ohio experience, formed Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth LLC (FBP) to address the decontamination and decommissioning (D&D) needs at the Department of Energy’s (DOE) Portsmouth Site in Pike County, Ohio. Jacobs Engineering, another global leader in industrial and environmental projects, provides support. Fluor-BWXT employs 1,800 workers who bring unparalleled experience, insights, and lessons learned from across the DOE complex. The Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth mandate is to clean up the Portsmouth Site safely and compliantly, provide strong uranium stewardship and partner with local communities to achieve a sustainable economic future. For more information, visit www.fbportsmouth.com.