SOMC launches new health records system and patient portal

PORTSMOUTH — Southern Ohio Medical Center has launched a new electronic health records system, called MEDITECH, which integrates all of the hospital’s patient portal services.

“MEDITECH helps us provide consistent, integrated care,” Valerie DeCamp, Vice President of Clinical Integration, said. “With this new system, our staff, physicians and advanced practice providers are able to see the progress and outcomes of their patients when they receive care from anywhere in the SOMC enterprise; inpatient, outpatient, emergency department, or our clinics.”

The MEDITECH system also offers a new Patient Portal. This portal provides patients with access to a variety of services, including:

· Securely messaging your physician online

· Viewing and requesting appointments

· Requesting prescription renewals

· Viewing your visit history

· Reviewing your results

· Accessing discharge summaries

· Updating personal information

· Paying bills online

At your next appointment, an SOMC team member will work with you on your enrollment into the new portal.

