Portsmouth man arrested on drug charges

PORTSMOUTH — Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff Marty Donini announced that a Portsmouth man has been arrested on drug charges after an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force.

At approximately 7:53 a.m. Sept. 10, 2020, task force officers assisted by Portsmouth Police Dept. S.W.A.T. executed a narcotics-related search warrant at the residence of 37-year-old Daniel D. Washington located at 1121 10th Street Portsmouth, Ohio.

Upon a search of the residence and property, officers seized approximately 9 grams of suspected cocaine, 11 grams of suspected psilocybin mushrooms, six suspected ecstasy pills, digital scales, and additional evidence of drug trafficking

Washington was arrested and charged with Trafficking of Drugs within the vicinity of a school, a felony of the 3rd degree, and Possession of Drugs, a felony of the 4th degree.

Washington was placed in the Scioto County Jail and is to be arraigned in Portsmouth Municipal Court at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020.

The case against Washington will eventually be forwarded to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office to be presented to a Scioto County Grand Jury for the consideration of additional felony charges.

Chief Brewer and Sheriff Donini would like to thank the tactical medics from the Portsmouth Fire Department for their assistance with the warrant execution.

Chief Brewer and Sheriff Donini request anyone wishing to leave drug information for the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, should phone the Task Force tip line at

(740) 354-5656 or email drugs@sciotocountysheriff.com. All information will be kept confidential and anonymous.

Washington https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/09/web1_119156142_3301427366613683_3418283757537138289_n.jpg Washington