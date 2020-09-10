Lost and Found Items from 9/11.

A day that those of us who were alive and remember is September 11, 2001, most of those who remember, can even tell you what they were doing and where they were when it happened. The nation watched in horror as the two towers were struck, not realizing the impact that was to occur after the initial hits.

With this in mind, there are so many stories from that time and so many heroes, some unknown and others known very well. However, all played a role in one of the greatest disasters of the time and to remember that time, an article found on History.com by their editors on February 17, 2010, contains some items found and the story behind them and seemed a great way to remember just a few people from that day.

9/11 Lost and Found: The Items Left Behind, is a list of ten items from the attacks that have been placed in the National 9/11 Memorial & Museum and each item has its own story:

A pair of women’s heels belonging to Linda Raisch-Lopez a survivor of the attacks on the World Trade Center It was said that she began leaving from the 97th floor of the South Tower after she saw flames from the North Tower She took off her shoes and carried them down the stairs to the 67th floor when the South Tower was struck. When she headed uptown to escape, she put her shoes back on and they became bloody from her cut and blistered feet. They were donated by her to the museum.

American Airlines flight attendant wings lapel pin belonged to Karyn Ramsey, whose friend Sara Elizabeth Low was working aboard Flight 11 when it crashed into the North Tower. Karyn pinned them to Sara’s dad Mike’s lapel and Low called them “Karyn’s wings”.

A pager that was recovered from Ground Zero and belonged to Andrea Lyn Haberman. Haberman was in New York City on 9/11 for a meeting on the 92nd floor of the North Tower. It was her first time visiting New York and she was only 25 when killed.

A $2 bill- on the morning of September 11, 55 year-old Robert Joseph Gschaar was working on the 92nd floor of the South Tower and he called his wife to let her know about the incident and reassured her that he would safely evacuate. He did not make it out alive. A year after the attacks, his wallet and wedding ring were recovered. Inside his wallet was the $2 bill because he and his wife, Myrta carried around $2 bills to remind each other they were two of a kind.

A crushed helmet was found on September 12th belonging to David Halderman, a firefighter like his father and brother. Michael his brother, believes his death was due to the collapse of the tower and a strike to the head.

An I.D. card belonged to Abraham J. Zelmanowitz a computer programmer who was working on the 27th floor of the North Tower with a wheelchair-bound friend Edward Beyea. Zelmanowitz stayed behind with his friend. Others told emergency responders the two were awaiting assistance inside. FDNY Captain William Francis Burke Jr. arrived on the 27th floor as the Tower began to collapse and Burke, with the same bravery as Zelmanowitz, told his team to evacuate safety while he stayed behind to help the two other men. They only made it down to the 21st floor, making phone calls to loved ones before their deaths.man

A gold link bracelet belonged to Yvette Nicole Moreno who worked as a receptionist on the 92nd floor on the North Tower called her mother to let her know she was heading home. However. on her way out of the office, she was stuck by debris from the South Tower , dying at the age of 24.

A baseball cap belonging to 22 year-veteran of the Port Authority Police Department, James Francis Lynch. At the time of the attacks, he was off duty after surgery but felt the need to respond. He died at the age of 47 that day.

A police badge belonging to John William Perry a New York Police Department officer and a N.Y. State Guard first lieutenant. He was another off-duty officer who responded to the attacks. He planned to retire from the police force to pursue a career as a full-time lawyer. He was 38 years old.

On March 30, 2012, a firefighter working at Ground Zero found a bible fused to a piece of metal. The Bible was opened to a page with fragments of a legible text reading “an eye for an eye” and” resist not evil: but whosoever shall smite thee on they right cheek, turn him to the other also.

If you get chills reading this list and the stories behind it, just think of the many many stories that have been told about things that happened on this day. Hopefully, it reminds us as a nation to never forget.

