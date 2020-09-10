Arrest made in death investigation, PPD asking for public’s help

PORTSMOUTH — The Portsmouth Police Department has made an arrest in the death of Derick R. Holsinger.

PPD has arrested 38-year-old Benny Kilgore Jr. from Franklin Furnace, Ohio, in connection with the death of Holsinger. Kilgore has been charged with murder.

PPD is asking for the assistance of the public in locating Anthony L. Louderback. Louderback has active warrants for his arrest from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections and Portsmouth Municipal Court. Louderback is also being sought for his involvement in the murder of Holsinger.

If anyone has information about the whereabouts of Anthony Louderback please contact your local law enforcement agency or the Portsmouth Police Dispatch Center at 7 40-353-4101.

According to a release from PPD, on Sept. 5, 2020, at approximately 7:54 p.m., Portsmouth Police were called to 1809 Wayne Ave. apt. G in reference to a possible deceased individual inside the apartment.

Once patrol officers arrived, they found the apartment door unsecured and made entry into the apartment. Officer’s located Holsinger inside the apartment. The Portsmouth Police Investigation Bureau and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Identification both responded to process the crime scene.

The investigation continues and the Portsmouth Police Department is asking the public to contact Detective Lee Bower with any information about this incident at 740-354-1600.

