Fire hydrant flushing to beginning Thursday

PORTSMOUTH — The Department of Public Utilities will be flushing fire hydrants in the city beginning Thursday, Sept. 10, through Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020.

During periods of flushing, customers may experience loss of water/low pressure/colored water for a period of time. When flushing is completed, customers should notice an improvement in their water service.

Schedule is:

Thursday – Sept. 10, 2020 – 6 p.m. All of Sciotoville.

Tuesday – Sept. 15, 2020 – 6 p.m. All of Wheelersburg to Franklin Furnace.

Thursday – Sept. 17, 2020 – 6 p.m. All of New Boston, north on State Route 139, including Eden Park, Rosemount Road, west on Gallia Street to Mabert Road

Tuesday – Sept. 22, 2020 – 6 p.m. West on Gallia Street from Mabert Road, all areas south of 11th St to Charles Street and west of Offnere Street

Thursday – Sept. 24, 2020 – 6 p.m. North to the end of Mabert Road, from Gallia Street, including Wayne Hills area, west from Robinson Avenue, Young Street to Offnere Street, and areas north to Kinney’s

Lane.

Tuesday – Sept. 29, 2020 – 6 p.m. South from 11th Street and Offnere Street to Front Street and streets west from Offnere Street to Chillicothe Street

Thursday – Oct. 1, 2020 – 6 p.m. North from 12th Street and Offnere Street to Kinney’s Lane. All streets west to Chillicothe Street north to end of Argonne Road North on Scioto Trail to Coles Boulevard

East on Coles Boulevard to and including Shawnee Road

Tuesday – Oct. 6, 2020 – 6 p.m. All streets in south/west end of Portsmouth.

Thursday – Oct. 8, 2020 – 6 p.m. All of West Portsmouth, including Friendship, north on Routes 73/104.

Tuesday – Oct. 13, 2020 – 6 p.m. All of Rosemount area and north on Route 23.

Thursday – Oct. 15, 2020 – 6 p.m. All high-pressure areas.

Flushing will begin at 6 p.m. and will last approximately six to eight hours.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/09/web1_Screenshot_2020-03-20-Daily-Times-pdtnews365-Instagram-photos-and-videos-1.jpg