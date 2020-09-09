SSUDF awards $16,000 through grants program

PORTSMOUTH — The Shawnee State University Development Foundation has awarded $16,948.50 through the SSUDF Grants Program to on-campus programs for the fall semester. The SSUDF Grants Program is designed to award grants to benefit those projects developed on Shawnee State University’s campus. The program is supported through The Shawnee Fund – the university’s unrestricted fund that supports SSU students’ most pressing needs within its community.

Since beginning in 1992, the SSUDF Grants Program has awarded grants to over 450 projects across campus benefiting students, faculty, staff, alumni, and the surrounding community. For this fall, the program awarded grant monies to eight projects focused on advancing recruitment, student retention, campus enhancement, and community engagement. Those projects include Arts Come Alive Fall Outreach Shows, Clinical Lab Scientists: Healthcare Detectives in a Molecular World, Game On!, I Am First Gen, Partners in Math, Security Video Camera Enhancement, Student Pep Band, and the Weekend of Welcome Package.

“We are proud to continue our partnership with the hard-working faculty and staff at Shawnee State that enhance the student experience and learning,” said Chris Moore, SSU Director of Development. “The process our SSUDF Grants Committee takes on every year to grant awards is increasingly difficult with the many quality applications we receive. While narrowing down the applications was tough, this semester’s eight awards highlight much of the initiatives and steady innovation happening across our campus.”

To learn more about the SSUDF Grants Program, visit givetossu.com/grants or contact the SSU Development Foundation by calling 740.351.3284 or by emailing ssudf@shawnee.edu.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/09/web1_Screenshot_2020-03-20-Daily-Times-pdtnews365-Instagram-photos-and-videos.jpg