Thoroughman honored for helping disabled veterans, children

PORTSMOUTH — In honor of his continued support of disabled veterans and children, incoming Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman received the Life Changers Award Tuesday.

Todd Dunn presented Thoroughman with the award, while State Rep. Brian Baldridge, R-Winchester, gave a proclamation, and Mike Bell demonstrated his wood piece depicting gratitude for law enforcement and members of the armed forces.

“He sets the standard as to what a veteran should be,” said Bell of the Sheriff. “You serve your country, and then you serve your community.”

Thoroughman participates with Dunn through the True Lure Hunting and Fishing program, which provides no kill hunting opportunities to veterans, children and retired police officers. Throughout the past six years, Thoroughman has not missed any of the 57 hunts, helping more than 300 people so far.

“It’s all about giving back to the community that gives to us,” said Dunn. “Disabled kids deserve to hunt and they are overlooked so much.”

The program has attracted the attention of Governor Mike DeWine, following visits from Thoroughman and Dunn resulting in what they believe to be the first deer head to be posted inside the Ohio Statehouse.

Winning the position in a tightly contested April primary, Thoroughman is hoping to continue his commitment to service he has had from his time with the Air Force and as Shawnee State University Director of Public Safety.

“It is very important that we do everything in our power to help our area youth, veterans, disabled and citizens within our communities,” said Thoroughman. “I have a passion for service and I will continue to do so.”

True Lure Hunting and Fishing program is a nonprofit organization and is looking for more volunteers and participants.

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman received the Life Changers Award on Tuesday due to his volunteer work with True Lure Hunting and Fishing. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/09/web1_IMG_5675.jpg Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman received the Life Changers Award on Tuesday due to his volunteer work with True Lure Hunting and Fishing. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/09/web1_IMG_5673.jpg

By Patrick Keck pkeck@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Patrick Keck (740)-353-3501 ext. 1931, by email at pkeck@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @pkeckreporter. © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.

Reach Patrick Keck (740)-353-3501 ext. 1931, by email at pkeck@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @pkeckreporter.

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.