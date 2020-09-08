Scioto Gives-Day of giving

Scioto Gives – What an exciting day for giving! – Oct. 15, 2020, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The region is filled with nonprofit organizations that put in countless hours of work year-round to make the area a better place. From assisting homeless people to homeless pets, from education to artistic opportunities and everything between, it is that time of year again for many of these organizations to reap the benefits of matched donations at the Scioto Foundation.

The Scioto Foundation offers many opportunities for community development, from scholarships to watching over endowment funds. They will be matching incoming donations to their registered 35 nonprofit organization accounts this year with the annual Scioto Gives event, set for Oct. 15.

This year they have upped their matching money to $50,000. Contributors have 12 hours to make a donation between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Throughout the 12 hour period, they will post a total on Facebook and Twitter or you can call to make a credit card gift at 740-354-4612 on that day.

Each week from now until Oct. 15, The Portsmouth Daily Times will be highlighting the groups that you can gift, starting this week. Some of the nonprofit organizations that benefit from donations from Scioto Gives are: Connex, Scenic Scioto Heritage Trail, Compass Community Health Center, The Animal Welfare League of Scioto County.

Connex

Connex is a nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring the general Portsmouth area to move. We host opportunities for group cycling rides, hiking, kayaking and walking. The group is also working toward the development of cycling, cycling infrastructure, and activity routes throughout the greater Portsmouth region. Our mission, “to inspire activities of play, exercise, and social connections to promote health and wellness,” aligns with the health and economic efforts of the city and many organizations in the community. We strive to promote tourism, activity, and access as well as to improve economic viability and attract ability.

Connex chooses to participate in Scioto Gives because the organization’s initiators and board strongly believe in not only the development of activity routes but recognize that organizational sustainability and maintenance of the activity routes are equally important.

This year marks the fifth consecutive year that Connex has participated in the Scioto Gives campaign through the Scioto Foundation and are very grateful for the opportunity.

Scenic Scioto Heritage Trail

The mission statement of the Scenic Scioto Heritage Trail is “Preserving and promoting the rich history and natural beauty of Scioto County. We are actively involved in saving and promoting many of the important sites around Scioto County, Tremper Mound, CCC camps in Shawnee State Forest, Ohio Erie Canal Locks are a few of the active campaigns. We have developed a drive map, website, DVD and placed interpretive signs at over 40 sites to help locals and tourist find and enjoy the site and its’ history.

The Scioto Gives program has given a method to get involved with many other county organizations that are working to improve the lives of residents and promoting Scioto County. Scioto Gives helps to promote the organization and also gives us a way to give back to the community.

Compass Community Health Care Center (CCH)

A primary care facility, family practice of doctors, nurse practitioners, nurses, and care coordinators with lifelong connections in the community, who are dedicated to helping get the health care services residents need. CCH offers extended hours to fit schedules, same day and next day appointments, a transportation shuttle for patients who may have trouble getting to their doctor’s appointments, and coordinated care where outside appointments and information is organized and communicated to patients, so they can achieve the best health possible.

The partnership with the Scioto Foundation and Scioto Gives allows CCH to improve the health of the community members by providing a medical home offering superb access to quality, coordinated, primary health care. CCH will build beneficial, healing relationships with patients and their families through compassionate care, education, support and a commitment to quality, improving their health and staying connected to them throughout their lives; regardless of sex, race, social or cultural position and/or the ability to pay.

The Animal Welfare League of Scioto County

The Animal Welfare League of Scioto County was incorporated in 1985 as a nonprofit animal advocacy organization devoted to improving the lives of animals in the Portsmouth area.

Ongoing activities consist of a year around reduced-rate spay/neuter program offered to low or fixed-income households. To qualify, participants must fill out an application and include proof of income. Every February, the League helps to promote World Spay Day which is held annually the last Tuesday of February. On this day, reduced-rate spay/neuter certificates are offered by area veterinarians and are good for a year.

As the county and surrounding areas have seen a need for donated dog and cat food, the League provides both to the St. Francis Outreach Center. During the winter, vouchers for bedding straw are provided through the League and Portsmouth Feed and Supply and distributed through the Outreach Center. Also important is the working relationship with the Scioto County Dog Pound. Dogs adopted locally from the Pound are spayed or neutered with our help and Shawnee Animal Clinic.

Donating to the Animal Welfare League of Scioto County through the Scioto Gives event helps ensure our ability to continue programs and services long into the future. We appreciate the Scioto Foundation for their hard work in making this event possible.

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights