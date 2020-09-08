8 new cases through Labor Day weekend

SCIOTO — The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments reported Tuesday that since last Friday, September 4, 2020, there have been eight new positive COVID-19 cases for Scioto County.

The new cases bring the total to 401 for the county since the outbreak of the virus on April 4, 2020.

The health departments also reported that 33 more people, who previously tested positive for the virus, have recovered, bringing the total of recoveries to 349 people during the course of the pandemic.

There was one additional hospitalization reported bringing the total to 40 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus, or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Scioto County remains on a Level 2 Public Health Emergency (Orange) of the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System. The county’s level will be reassessed Thursday by the ODH around 2:30 p.m. based on the past 14-days data.

