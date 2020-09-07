PPD investigating Saturday death

PORTSMOUTH —The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a death that took place Saturday.

The deceased individual was identified as 33-year-old Derick R. Holsinger, of West Portsmouth, Ohio.

According to a release from PPD, on Sept. 5, 2020, at approximately 7:54 p.m., Portsmouth Police were called to 1809 Wayne Ave. apt. G in reference to a possible deceased individual inside the apartment.

Once patrol officers arrived, they found the apartment door unsecured and made entry into the apartment. Officer’s located the deceased male inside the apartment. The Portsmouth Police Investigation Bureau and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Identification both responded to process the crime scene.

The death is still under investigation and anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Portsmouth Police Department Investigations Bureau at 740-354-1600 and speak with Detective Lee Bower.

Derick R. Holsinger https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/09/web1_Derick-Holsinger.jpg Derick R. Holsinger