Scioto Foundation presents Scioto Gives Day of Giving Campaign

SCIOTO — The Scioto Foundation’s eighth annual Scioto Gives campaign, set for Thursday, Oct. 15, will again set a record for the matching funds available.

In 2020 40 nonprofits will compete for a $50,000 match from the Foundation as they seek contributions from supportive friends, sympathetic community residents, businesses, staff members, corporations and individuals from Scioto County and across the country during the one-day matching gift program.

Friends of Greenlawn Cemetery will join the Scioto Gives effort this year. All the nonprofits will be attempting to raise funds for their endowments invested at the Scioto Foundation. Annual proceeds from the endowments provide financial support for much-needed projects, improvements, long-range plans and other essentials for each charitable organization.

“In challenging times like these, we are looking forward to the opportunity to help our nonprofits build their endowments as another way of sustaining the good works they do,” said Scioto Foundation Donor Services program manager Patty Tennant. “The Foundation is grateful for all the donors who make a difference in our community and believe they will again rise to the challenge in the eighth year of the Scioto Gives program.”

From 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Oct. 15, contributions will be received on the Scioto Foundation website, www.sciotogives.org, by a simple procedure. Using the pull-down menu on the website, donors can select their charity and the amount they wish to give, list credit card

information and press “donate.” Each participating nonprofit is profiled with its mission and community activities on the Scioto Gives website for viewing by interested potential donors.

Donors also may send checks to the Foundation at P.O. Box 911, Portsmouth, Ohio 45662 or to the Foundation office at 303 Chillicothe Street or transfer stocks during the designated twelve-hour period Oct. 15. A drop-off box will be set up on Third Street for those who wish to bring checks directly to the Foundation during the Scioto Gives day, and donors who want to make gifts by credit card may call the Foundation office at (740) 354-4612 Oct. 15 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The matching amount each nonprofit will receive will be determined after all contributions are received. Award amounts will be announced during a Zoom-format reception at a time to be announced later. All donors and nonprofit representatives are encouraged to join the announcement of Scioto Gives results and the recipients of grants awarded for the fourth year of the Scioto Foundation’s Scioto 365 community development initiative

The 40 nonprofits who participated in the Scioto Gives program in 2019 raised a record amount of $119,376 which was met by a Scioto Foundation match of $45,000 for a staggering total of $164,376. Last year also saw previous records broken for the number of contributions from local and out-of-town supporters, 488; the highest amount of money raised by any nonprofit, $13,710 by the Southern Ohio Medical Center; and the highest average donation by organizations, $3,060.93.

The average match ratio for that period was 0.38/$1.00. The number of participants has grown from 16 in 2013 to 40 through 2020 with 24 new nonprofit endowment funds established at the Scioto Foundation.

The other 39 nonprofits expected to repeat their participation in the Foundation’s 2020 Scioto Gives program include Ohio Valley Type I Diabetes, ASCEND, Friends of the Welcome Center, Scenic Scioto Heritage Trails, Portsmouth Murals, Inc., Catholic Social Services, timeout for Me, Compass Point Housing, Sierra’s Haven, Community Services for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Program, Portsmouth Area Arts Council, Compass Community Health, Simon Kenton Council Boy Scouts of America, Friends of the Scioto County Homeless Shelter (Operation Safety Net), the 1810 House, the Southern Ohio Performing Arts Association, The Counseling Center, Southern Ohio Medical Center, South Central Ohio Educational Service Center, Friends of Scioto Developmental Disabilities, Main Street Portsmouth, the Portsmouth Beautification Society, Shawnee Mental Health, Connex, Inc., the Steven A. Hunter Hope Fund, Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State, the UCAN program, the Ohio Valley Chapter of the American Red Cross, Portsmouth Little Theatre, Portsmouth Wind Symphony, Potter’s House Ministries, the Animal Welfare League, Goodwill Industries, United Scioto Senior Activities, Inc., Hill View Retirement Center’s Educational Fund, Friends of the CAY Endowment Fund, United Way, Roy Rogers Festival and Friends of Portsmouth.

Created in 2013, SCIOTO GIVES is designed to establish new partnerships between local NPOs and the Scioto Foundation as it assists the nonprofits with their annual membership drives and helps smaller grassroots NPOs accept online gifts. The program also demonstrates that one-line giving is easy and encourages donor gifting because of matching dollars.

To participate in the SCIOTO GIVES program, all organizations must be 501(c) 3 nonprofits and have an organizational endowment with the Scioto Foundation. All participating organizations must actively promote and encourage their donor base to take part in SCIOTO GIVES and must attend the reception following the one-day campaign to celebrate the success of SCIOTO GIVES.

Further information about the SCIOTO GIVES program may be obtained by contacting Scioto Foundation Executive Director Kim Cutlip or SF Donor Services program manager Patty Tennant at (740) 354-4612.