Portsmouth Post investigates fatal crash

SOUTH WEBSTER – At 7:15 p.m., the Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol received a report of what appeared to be an intoxicated male leaving the Country Store in South Webster after causing a disturbance at the business.

Troopers responded to search the area for what was described as a black van and came upon the scene of a fatal crash involving a black van on State Route 140 near Bloom Furnace in South Webster.

Upon initial investigation, it was determined that a black 2016 Kia Sedona driven by Arnold Queen II, 42-years-old, of Wheelersburg, crossed the center line and struck a 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle occupied by Steven L. Cahal, 51-years-old, and Lorena Cahal, 50-years-old, both of South Point, Ohio.

Mrs. Cahal was pronounced deceased at the scene, while Mr. Cahal was flown from the scene to Cabell-Huntington Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia.

The crash is still currently under investigation.

