5th COVID death confirmed, 2 new cases

The Scioto County and Portsmouth Health Departments reported another death in association with the COVID-19 virus during the past 24-hours.

The patient was a 75-year old male. Scioto EMA and the Health Departments offer their condolences to the family and friends of the person who died.

The death brings the total to five for the county during the pandemic of people who have died in connection with the virus. COVID-19 was a contributing factor in their deaths, however, it does not preclude the existence of co-morbidities that may or may not have also contributed to their death.

The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Department also reported two new cases Friday. The new cases bring the total to 393 since the start of the outbreak.

There were six additional recoveries reported by the health departments bringing the number of recoveries to 316 throughout the course of the pandemic.

There was no additional hospitalization were reported today so the total stays at 39 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID19.

Scioto County remains at Level 2 or Orange on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System.

