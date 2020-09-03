Commissioners call for a cleaner Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH — The Scioto County Commissioners held their regularly scheduled Thursday meeting at the County Courthouse. Ten items were on the Thursday agenda and all passed without dissenting votes.

Agreements were reached with the Scioto County Engineer for the elevation adjustment of 2020 Giant Oak Mills Road, satisfaction with the mortage of Children’s Health Insurance Program, and Appalachian Marketing and Media.

Through the partnership with AMM, Commissioner Bryan Davis said their website will get a much-needed update. Commissioner Mike Crabtree projected the website is approximately 13 to 14 years old.

“It will be very comprehensive and linked to many community organizations and activities,” said Davis. “It will make it easier for that communication to happen.”

It is the Commissioners’ hope that it will encourage businesses to set up shop and more tourism to enter the county.

Off the agenda, questions were raised regarding the Commissioners’ meeting with Lawrence-Scioto Solid Waste Management District Interim Director Stephanie Helms Wednesday.

Davis said the Commissioners are looking for a restructured deal, one that better represent the wishes of the county. He projects real change to come soon following promising conversations with Helms, but budgetary constraints could impact their future goals.

The District, which focuses on recycling initiatives and mitigating waste, is currently financially solvent, but the coronavirus could change that. Much of the funding comes from the Environment Protection Agency, said Davis.

Volunteers have tried to ensure the community stays clean, but Davis said more people need to step-up in order to keep it that way. An unclean or unkempt area could scare away businesses looking to expand their operations.

“It’s very discouraging when you know that one particular area has been cleaned up that a lot of work has gone into cleaning that litter up and just a couple of weeks later it’s back in the condition it was before,” said Davis. “Unfortunately we have litterbugs and people that don’t have any self-respect and no care or concern for their community.”

The Commissioners will reconvene TuesdayTuesday, Sept. 8, at 9:30 a.m., which can be viewed on their Facebook page. Past meeting videos can also be found there.

