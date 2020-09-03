Waverly building partially collapse

A building partially collapsed Thursday in the area of Market and Third Street in downtown Waverly. The collapse has affected the rear of Modern Farm House. All other residents and businesses were evacuated.

A building partially collapsed Thursday in the area of Market and Third Street in downtown Waverly. The collapse has affected the rear of Modern Farm House. All other residents and businesses were evacuated.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/09/web1_118763829_1659474067564416_6650425645976675540_o.jpgA building partially collapsed Thursday in the area of Market and Third Street in downtown Waverly. The collapse has affected the rear of Modern Farm House. All other residents and businesses were evacuated.

A building partially collapsed Thursday in the area of Market and Third Street in downtown Waverly. The collapse has affected the rear of Modern Farm House. All other residents and businesses were evacuated.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/09/web1_118839505_1659474060897750_3052565775193910313_o.jpgA building partially collapsed Thursday in the area of Market and Third Street in downtown Waverly. The collapse has affected the rear of Modern Farm House. All other residents and businesses were evacuated.

A building partially collapsed Thursday in the area of Market and Third Street in downtown Waverly. The collapse has affected the rear of Modern Farm House. All other residents and businesses were evacuated.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/09/web1_118784119_1659474070897749_7538488340330521895_o.jpgA building partially collapsed Thursday in the area of Market and Third Street in downtown Waverly. The collapse has affected the rear of Modern Farm House. All other residents and businesses were evacuated.