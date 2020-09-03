Local schools reporting COVID-19 cases

SCIOTO — This past week there have been positive cases and quarantines reported in several school districts in Scioto County.

School districts affected included Wheelersburg, Minford, Valley, and the Scioto County Career Technical Center (SCCTC).

“All of Scioto County’s school districts are doing everything possible to make their respective schools safe for the students and staff during the COVID-19 outbreak,” Scioto County EMA Director, Larry Mullins said in a release.

Last week Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that Ohio’s K-12 schools will be required to establish a mechanism for parents to report coronavirus cases and make information about positive cases publicly available as soon as possible.

School districts, after learning of a positive test of a staff member or student, must notify the local health department as soon as possible. In turn, the local health department will report this data to the Ohio Department of Health on a weekly basis.

Ohio’s K-12 school districts will be required, by the state, to notify the parents/guardians of the district with as much information possible about the case without disclosing protected health information.

According to Sandy Mers, Superintendent of the South Central Ohio ESC, most school districts in Scioto County, and soon all, are already posting this type of information on their district’s websites.

Some districts are posting this information under their COVID-19 tab, while others are posting it elsewhere on their website.

Scioto EMA urges parents to check with their local school district for the location of where they can find information about positive cases in their district and recommends that parents/guardians also check the school district’s websites daily for updates on the COVID-19 situation.

