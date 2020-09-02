Police, COVID relief, and Trick or Treat topics for New Boston Council

NEW BOSTON — The New Boston Police Department has a new police officer.

During the Village of New Boston Council meeting Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, which was held as a Zoom meeting with all members of the Council present, the council added a new member to the police force.

A letter of Confirmation was read from Mayor Junior Williams and Police Chief Steven Goins for Benjamin Vance to be accepted as a police officer for the New Boston Police Department pending passing his medical and psychological tests. Vance has received his certification and he will be the first officer hired that applied to the Village’s grant.

After Vance was hired, the meeting continued with the mayor stating that New Boston had received an additional amount for the Coronavirus Relief Fund of $265,000. The council shared they were looking at ways to spend the money and hoping to get it to individuals and businesses affected by the virus. Williams proposed that the council provide a minimum of $50,000 to the community for businesses and individuals affected by the virus’s hardship.

Williams stated that he is working with the Community Action Organization and Steve Sturgill to work with them to administer the money and an application process. Williams clarified that this would be for New Boston residents only. He said that he felt this is a good way to distribute these monies to their community.

The mayor shared that they are also looking into putting hand sanitizing stations in the parks and other COVID safety items for the Community Center, Police and Fire Department buildings. The mayor did state that the money has to be spent by Oct. 15, so he wanted to get that money in the hands of Community Action to start this process. It is a subgrant between the Village of New Boston and Community Action. A motion was made by Councilman Dan Fetty and seconded by Councilman Mills with all in favor.

The Village Clerk, Lana Loper, read the following Ordinances:

Second Reading Ordinance 29-2020 Amending section 131.02 of the codified Ordinance the Village of New Boston Ordinance 20-2020 to amend the maximum number of police department officers/employees and their rank. A motion was made by Councilman Mills and seconded by Councilman Ryan Ottney with all in favor.

Second Reading Ordinance 30-2020 Amending section 133.04 of the Codified Ordinance of the Village of New Boston Ordinance 3-2016 to amend the number of Fire Department employees and their rank. Motion made by Councilman Mills and seconded by Councilman Imes with all in favor.

First Reading Ordinance 31-2020 The transferring of various funds and declaring an emergency. Councilman Mills made a motion to suspend the rules with Councilman Meehan seconded and all in favor. Councilman Mills made a motion to adopt with Councilman Mike Meehan seconded with a vote of all in favor and Councilman Ottney Abstaining and the motion was adopted.

In new business, Councilman Meehan spoke about the need for riot gear and stated that he had some estimates for 12 complete sets that would cost around $7,000. Chief Goins said that if New Boston had anything problems like the bigger cities, they had nothing and would not be able to do much if that happened.

Councilman Mills asked about what the Village of New Boston was going to do about Halloween and that if they did have Trick or Treat, they should have it Saturday, Oct. 31. Mills shared he thought the county was going to do Halloween the same night. Mills made a motion to set the date, but there was not a second, and the mayor stated that it would be brought back up when it became closer to time.

Finally, Councilman Fetty made a motion to have an in person meeting for their next meeting on Sept. 15 with Councilman Meehan seconding and all voting in favor with Councilman Ottney voting no, however, the motion was carried and the meeting was adjourned

