Post 23 Labor Day car show a go

PORTSMOUTH- The American Legion Post 23 will host its annual car show on Monday, September 7 in celebration of Labor Day.

Registration, a $10 fee for each vehicle, begins at 9 a.m. and the event concludes at 1 p.m. Awards will be given to the best cars, trucks, and bikes in multiple categories. Following the award presentation, food and drinks will be available inside Post 23’s 705 Court Street location. All guests are expected to wear masks and to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

All proceeds will be going to Scioto County veterans.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/09/web1_car-show-file.jpg

Staff report

