14 new cases, 5 recovered

SCIOTO — During the past 24-hours, the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments reported 14 new positive COVID-19 cases.

The new cases bring the total to 385 for the county since the outbreak of the virus on April 4, 2020.

The health departments also reported five more people, who previously tested positive for the virus, have recovered bringing the total of recoveries to 299 over the course of the pandemic.

There were no additional hospitalizations reported Wednesday so the total remains at 39 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus, or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons.

The number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Scioto County remains on a Level 2 Public Health Emergency (Orange) of the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System. The county’s level will be reassessed tomorrow by the ODH around 2:30 p.m. based on the past 14-days data.

