Commissioners approve infrastucture grant

SCIOTO- The Scioto County Commissioners approved eight items on its agenda during its Tuesday meeting. Among its acceptance of Thursday’s minutes and funding requests, discussion followed a grant that would improve the county’s water and waste system.

Improvements would take place in Ashley Corner, West Portsmouth, and the inceptor line between the Scioto County Regional Water District in Lucasville and the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility. The grant would cover $200,000 and the county would have to out a $3 million loan to cover the rest, said Commissioner Bryan Davis.

“This is an investment in our infrastructure for the future,” said Davis.

The Commissioners will meet again Thursday at 9:30 a.m. The meeting will be available online on their Facebook page.

By Patrick Keck pkeck@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Patrick Keck (740)-353-3501 ext. 1931, by email at pkeck@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @pkeckreporter. © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.

