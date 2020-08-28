More school have opening days

SCIOTO — More schools around the region have opened their doors, or virtual classrooms to students, hoping to get them back in the swing of learning.

Valley Local Schools opened their doors to students that returned on Monday on a split day schedule. One group returned on Monday/Wednesday and another on Tuesday/Thursday.

“It’s been very exciting to see the buzz back in the building with students and staff, as far as our startup and safety protocols and everything else, students are doing a great job with the masks and everything. It’s been a relief to see the cooperation from the staff and students, community members, for a great restart.”

When asked how everyone felt and were they excited to be back, Rolfe said, ‘For sure you could just tell they missed this and they haven’t been around this group, even though it’s only 50% of our student population, but the structure the socialization, the ability to have conversations with people that are not on the phone or computer.”

Rolfe was quick to thank everyone in the making returning to in person learning possible, “I have to give credit to my administration team, our transportation people, our kitchen staff, the secretaries in the offices all the hard work that went in, the stress that we went through the last two months, it’s a relief to see it all come together. There are some small things here and there that we have to adjust, but we’ve been able to see all three groups and everything seems to be going great inside the buildings and with the online learners. There are still some things we are adjusting to getting those schedules set.”

Rolfe shared that he had met with his administration for two and a half hours Friday, and at first, it was to be just a short meeting, but there were many things that they have seen the last four days and needed to discuss.

“Coming into Monday, it was kind of hope and see and we were very excited the way it went. Again, I am proud of everybody in the planning process and the students coming in,” Rolfe said. “They are responding to the way that they need to respond. I think they realize along with sports and school that everybody is involved if we want to keep things going if we want to have a season, if we want to go to school, everybody has to do their part. So far, they have responded to that.”

When speaking on the planning process, Rolfe said, “One of the things we discussed is how can an eight-year-old keep a mask on all day, they do what they are taught, this is part of our curriculum this year how to properly wear a mask and when to do this and when to do that and so far it hasn’t been an issue.”

Also, starting this week was Minford Local Schools and Superintendent Jeremy Litteral talked about how the first few days of his schools went.

“We’ve had an amazing week and we were talking about we didn’t want to say too much about it so that we wouldn’t jinx it. It has been phenomenal, and everything has fallen into place,” Litteral said. “Our kids and our staff have been phenomenal, they’ve kicked into the new procedures and requirements that we have in place, our plan is being followed with fidelity and everybody is just doing their part to make sure they can do everything they can do to stay in school.”

Litteral shared the only hiccup they had was finalizing, as they have the option for a fully online version of school. He had taken a few days to get it exactly right,

“Lots of kids who are enrolled in that, have not done anything like that online in their life, they have to log in to Google Meets and have to log in to Google Classrooms,” Litteral said. “We do have teachers assigned to those students, so they are working one-on-one with them to get them on their accounts and set up and get them logged in.”

Litteral spoke on keeping his parents informed during this online school process.

“We’ve tried to keep our parents as up to date as possible. In the past two weeks, I’ve sent out an all-call every night with a different topic and tonight’s topic is about the color changes and things like that,” Litteral said.

Litteral stated that he touches base with his administration daily normally. Still, he is doing more so now and he also touches base with his guidance counselors to see if they are doing OK with scheduling and getting kids in and out and that they communicate daily, and they have a group text that has gone on nonstop for the past few months. “Luckily, at this point, we haven’t had any issues.”

Literal concluded, “The kids have been excited and that’s the best part. They are talking when they come in. They tell you about their masks or their new backpack or lunchbox. That has been the best, just seeing the kids back in buildings and excited to be here in school.”

