Indictments handed down

Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced that the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on August 21 and returned 15 Public Indictments and One Secret Indictment. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

Raekwan Shaheed Scott, 23, Pontiac, Michigan, trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in heroin, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of heroin and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Galvin Lamont Bowden, 22, Detroit, Michigan, possessing criminal tools, aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in marihuana, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of marihuana.

Ebony Janay Cannedy, 21, Dayton, Ohio, possessing criminal tools, aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in marihuana, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of marihuana.

James Ricardo Thompson, II, 47, Portsmouth, Ohio, felonious assault, kidnapping, aggravated burglary, having weapons while under disability and improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or a school safety zone.

Mary Beth Ann Carver, 39, felonious assault, 4 counts endangering children and obstructing official business

Johnnie d. Harlow, 62, west Portsmouth, Ohio, 12 counts rape.

Gary William Hughes, 34, Lucasville, Ohio, 2 counts breaking and entering.

Bruce J. Taylor, 37, McDermott, Ohio, aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in drugs, trafficking in heroin, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of heroin.

Russell lee Holsinger, 38, stout, Ohio, domestic violence.

Brian K. Hutchison, 35, west Portsmouth, Ohio, domestic violence.

Leanna M. Hatfield, 31 Columbus, Ohio, assault, vandalism and domestic violence.

Dustin T. Hilterbrand, 40, Sciotoville, Ohio, abduction and domestic violence.

Dustin T. Hilterbrand, 40, Sciotoville, Ohio, forgery and identity fraud.

Barry Shaddox, 51, Portsmouth, Ohio, domestic violence.

Gary William Hughes, 33, Lucasville, Ohio, vandalism and grand theft of a motor vehicle.