Solid Waste and Finances are discussed at Commissioners.

SCIOTO — The Scioto County Commissioners held their regular Thursday meeting on August 27, 2020, with all three members present Commissioners: Cathy Coleman, Bryan Davis, and Mike Crabtree. The items that were read were

1 -Approving the Minutes of August 25 and that was approved.

2 -Request for Appropriation Transfer of Funds was approved.

3 -Request for Appropriation of Funds was also approved.

4 – Ohio Public Defender/Indigent Defense Reimbursement for May 2020 was accepted.

5 – Approving Payments/Various Funds Docket, Then & Now Certificates & Moral Obligations in the amount of $125,041.51 was approved.

There was a discussion about Item No. 4 and that after all was said and done they were receiving 70% of what they would allow and with the effects of COVID they probably should be happy with what they are getting and that at one time it was only down around 30%. It was not what they wanted, but it was what they received.

Commissioners were asked about The Lawrence Scioto Solid Waste Management and was there an enforcement officer currently there. Commissioner Bryan Davis said that currently there was not right now. He said that they need to replace that position and as of right now, we are relying on the sheriff to do some of those investigations to go and deal with some of those. Right now, they need that position filled and that they have had some litter problems here. COVID has been really hard on this because they can’t use prisoners or others who can go out and get this problem taken care of. He did say that they did have an interim director right now.

Commissioners were also asked if the Scioto County General Fund was on target to end the fiscal year as where they thought it would be. Davis said that it is where they thought it would be, it looks to be on target where they thought at the end of the year. Commissioner Davis said that they sat down with the auditor and at that time we thought it was going to be, that they did lose some casino tax for a time there. but that their permissive sales tax which has been very strong. “We had another strong month and people are going back to work. I got the most recent employment figures just this morning and we went down another two points, we are now at 2.8 and we are meeting the averages. With that, there is more money in people’s pockets hopefully, and people are going to be able to spend. The ones that are really hurting right now are the small businesses and restaurants they need our support. I think we’re going be okay at the end the year, well barring any issues.”

Commissioners were also asked if there were going to be any cuts in services next year and with that Commissioner Davis said any cuts in services would have been COVID driven and nothing they could have really helped. Commissioner Crabtree said he doesn’t think and hopes things are not going to get any worse and that nobody could have predicted what would happen with COVID and they are hoping that things will get better next year.

Sam McKibbin brought up what the fines were for littering and it was discussed that dumping was the large fine.

There was a question online about getting a no littering sign in Bennett’s Schoolhouse Road in Minford and they told them to call the Solid Waste or County Engineer.

The meeting was then adjourned.

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

