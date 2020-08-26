Commissioners pass resolution for September prostate cancer awareness month

Our society seems to accept breast cancer awareness and uterine cancer awareness as part of our lives and have little problem talking about them, but when it comes to men and prostate awareness, it is not easily spoken of among people. Since prostate cancer is the number two cause of cancer death in men.

The Scioto County Commissioners recently passed a resolution acknowledging September as prostate cancer awareness month. Commissioner Mike Crabtree made a motion to pass the resolution and Commissioner Cathy Coleman seconded that motion and all three members, including Commissioner Bryan Davis passed the resolution.

National Prostate Health Month (NPHM), also known as National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, is observed every September in North America by health experts, health advocates, and individuals concerned with men’s prostate health and prostate cancer. Most men who develop prostate cancer discover it before it spreads to any other areas of the body, and it’s extremely slow growth rate leads to more successful recoveries from the cancer than not. About 1 in 9 men in the United States will be diagnosed with prostate cancer, but only 1 in 41 will die from the disease.

UCHealth.com states that prostate cancer is the second most common cancer among men, after skin cancer. It’s estimated that one in six men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in his lifetime. Prostate cancer generally occurs in men over the age of 50. The average age of men diagnosed with prostate cancer is 67.

According to PatientDaily.com states the five potential warning signs of prostate cancer:

A painful or burning sensation during urination or ejaculation.

Frequent urination, particularly at night.

Difficulty stopping or starting urination.

Sudden erectile dysfunction.

Blood in urine or semen.

There were other things that were questions that people had about prostate cancer. One of them was about food and what foods are bad for the prostate?

Red meat and processed meat. A diet high in meat, particularly if it’s cooked well-done, may be associated with an increased risk of developing prostate cancer. …

Dairy. Consuming large amounts of dairy products may increase your risk of developing prostate cancer. … Alcohol. … and Saturated fats.

According to cancer.org screening is testing to find cancer in people before they have symptoms. For some types of cancer, screening can help find cancers at an early stage, when they are likely to be easier to treat. Prostate cancer can often be found early by testing for prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels in a man’s blood. Another way to find prostate cancer is the digital rectal exam (DRE). However, they mentioned that some men choose not to go through the screening and being hard to detect, this does not help men and probably keep them from having the test because they have no symptoms.

The good news for men according to ClevelandClinic.org, prostate cancer can be serious disease, but most men diagnosed with prostate cancer do not die from it. In fact, more than 2.5 million men in the United States who have been diagnosed with prostrate cancer at some point are still alive today.

The color that represents Prostate Cancer Awareness came from consideration of colorectal and prostate cancers. Advocates for colorectal cancer once donned brown ribbons then switched to dark blue. Meanwhile, those building attention for prostate cancer use light blue – a shade so precise, the Prostate Cancer Foundation posts its exact mathematical formula.

Starting next Tuesday, September the 1st, let’s hope that because of the awareness brought forth from the Commissioners and other ways, people will not hide away from men’s health when it comes to prostate cancer awareness and through the entire month of September it will be discussed openly and help men to get the screening and discuss problems they may be experiencing.

