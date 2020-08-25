Operation Christmas Child offers workshop

SCIOTO- Operation Christmas Child, a Samaritan’s Purse project, will collect shoeboxes-filled with essential school supplies, hygiene items, and fun toys during National Collection Week, November 16-23, 2020.

Speaking with Gaylene St. Leger Cox Southern Ohio Area Team Media Support, this year is no different when it comes to children needing these special boxes. The concern if any, is that people may be afraid of being together to make the boxes. Operation Christmas Child has a solution for those who do not want to be in person but still want to put these boxes together

In preparation for the collection season, the Southern Ohio Area Team is excited to extend the following invitation to all Scioto County Project Leaders, community members who have or who are interested in packing shoeboxes, and attend our local Project Leaders Workshops in person or via Zoom.

You are invited to attend an Operation Christmas Child National Project Leader Workshop Saturday, September 12, 2020

Option #1 in person at:

Temple Baptist,1148 Gallia Street, Portsmouth, Ohio Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

First Church of Christ, 1224 Dogwood Ridge Rd, Wheelersburg, Ohio Time 10 a.m. to noon

Harrison Freewill Baptist, 12254 St. Rt. 139, Minford, Ohio Time: 10 a.m. to 12:00p.m.

Nauvoo United Methodist, 1410 Fifth Street, West Portsmouth, Ohio Time 6:00 to 8 p.m.

Option # 2

However, if you don’t feel comfortable attending the workshop in person, there will be a virtual Project Leader Workshop through Zoom. Due to the Covid-19, we request that you please pre-register for either option. Please contact Deidra Libby at 740-418-2082 or dlibby84@outlook.com with either Option #1 or Option #2. We hope that you will be able to attend at least one of the workshops.

Since 1993, more than 178 million life-changing shoebox gifts have been delivered to children in 160 countries and territories. Many shoeboxes packed by Scioto County families, churches, schools and community groups last year went to Mozambique, Madagascar and Burundi.

St. Leger Cox talked about the fact that these boxes go to children who may not ever have received a gift in their lives. Last year 10.6 million boxes were packed. In our local area, Temple Baptist collected 2,551, Nauvoo collected 1,117, Minford collected 840 and Wheelersburg collected 1,169 for these children. She also stated that she felt that with what they have done to get these boxes ready to go, she feels that they will be able to do this still and maintain adequate social distancing.

St. Leger Cox also brought up that this was the first time that they have released any information because they did not want people to feel like they needed to go shopping when the Coronavirus until things were somewhat safer. She said she has filled some rooms at her house with things for the boxes this year when she went shopping recently.

In 2020, through our volunteer network across the U.S., Operation Christmas Child hopes to collect 11 million lovingly packed shoebox gifts to reach children in countries like Peru, Rwanda and the Ukraine. During National Collection Week, November 16-23, 2020, the four Scioto County Drop-Off sites will again be open to drop off your treasure-filled gift boxes.

One convenient and personal way to pack shoebox gifts directly from home is to go to samaritanspurse.org/occ and build a shoebox online. You may make it your own by choosing from a list of gifts, then adding a letter and a photo. Operation Christmas Child will pack it for you and send it off.

Looking forward to the coming season, please be assured that Samaritan’s Purse is monitoring local, state, and national guidelines and making adjustments to help protect everyone involved in collecting and processing shoebox gifts. To learn more about Operation Christmas Child, please visit samaritanspurse.org/occ or contact Southern Ohio Area Team Area Coordinator Sherrie Klingaman at 740 395-6468

People in our area are very familiar with these Christmas Child boxes and many churches combine and send their boxes to drop off the boxes. Things are moving ahead for 2020 and they want people to know this important service is up and running and how much they appreciate all the people who fill a box, because as St. Leger Cox said, “Every box can help change a child.” So if you are out shopping or school shopping, you might want to pick up a few things like crayons or other items to fill boxes before November. The Portsmouth Daily Times will be releasing information about the boxes as it is sent in, before the November deadline.

Operation Christmas Child extends invitation to area residents

