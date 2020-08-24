Two arrested for robbery

RARDEN — Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini announces that his office received a 911 call at 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020, from the Gray Wolfe Lodge pay lake located at 4765 Rarden Hazlebaker Road, Rarden Ohio.

The caller stated that two males had entered the business and one male had started beating on the employee while the other one was taking items to include fishing poles and other items. Both males left the area on foot.

Scioto County Marty V. Donini stated that Deputy Brian Nolen responded to the location. Upon arrival, the deputy was able to obtain a statement and view the incident on video. Detectives were notified and responded to assist with the investigation. The victim was taken to Southern Ohio Medical Center where he was treated and released.

Detectives and deputies were able to identify both male suspects and responded to several locations attempting to locate the males. Detectives were able to obtain a location of one of the suspects who was visiting his girlfriend at her apartment in the Wheelersburg area. Deputies responded to the location Saturday, August 22, 2020, and were able to detain the suspect and locate the stolen property without incident. The other suspect called into the office and agreed to come in for an interview.

Arrested was Ty A. Howard age 23 of 2985 A Morris Lane Blue Run Road Lucasville, Ohio and Hunter Goodwin age 19 of 95 Florence Ave, Columbus, OH. Both have been charged with one count of aggravated robbery a felony of the 1st degree. Both Howard and Goodwin are being held in the Scioto County jail on a $100.000.00 bond and will appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Monday, August 24, 2020.

Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini stated that the quick arrest was the result of the deputies, detectives and the public who assisted in this investigation. Donini stated that this is still an ongoing investigation and anyone with information should contact Detective Kirk Jackson at 740-351-1093

Goodwin https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/08/web1_118448061_3248750971881323_6445199112238081171_n-2.jpg Goodwin Howard https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/08/web1_118512318_3248877668535320_5963792573404110678_n.jpg Howard