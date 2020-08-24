Scioto County Sheriff’s Department investigating weekend shooting

OTWAY — Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini announces that his office received a 911 call at 10:15 p.m. on Sunday, August 23, 2020, from a residence located at 625 B Curtis Smith Road Otway Ohio.

Sheriff Marty V. Donini stated that the male caller advised that his wife heard a popping noise and that she then reported that she might have been shot.

Deputies and an ambulance responded to this location and observed a female had been shot in the upper chest area that resulted in a detective responding for a further investigation. The female identified as Lydia Rigdon age 35 was flown to Cabell County hospital in Huntington where she is listed in stable condition.

Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini stated that this is still an ongoing investigation. and anyone with information should contact Detective Kirk Jackson @ 740-351-1093

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/08/web1_Shooting-Stock-photo.jpg