3 new cases confirmed

SCIOTO — The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments reported Monday that the current case count of positive COVID-19 cases in Scioto County has reached 313 since the outbreak of the virus on April 4, 2020.

The total number of cases include cases confirmed throughout the weekend, with three new cases from Saturday and Sunday.

The health departments also reported seven more people, who previously tested positive for the virus, have recovered bringing the total of recoveries to 257 over the course of the outbreak.

There were no additional hospitalizations reported Monday so the total stays at 30 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID19.

Scioto County still has only one death reported in connection with the virus.

Scioto County remains on a Level Two Public Health Emergency (Orange) of the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System.