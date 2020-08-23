Shawnee State University to host 2020 OhioX Tech Tour

PORTSMOUTH — Shawnee State University is proud to host the 2020 OhioX Virtual Tech Tour, starting at noon on Wednesday, August 26, 2020.

The OhioX Tech Tour is a statewide event series designed to highlight and promote the great technology people, companies and ideas in Ohio. The event is a 10-week series spanning across 10 different cities where a panelist composed of diverse backgrounds will talk and share their knowledge and expertise. The goal is to learn, share and spread the great work happening across Ohio’s cities.

The panel at SSU’s event will consist of David Kilroy, Director of SSU’s Kricker Innovation Hub; Jason Vititoe, Director of Purecycle Technologies; and Paul Yost, CTO of Yost Labs. Chris Berry, President of OhioX, will be moderating the event.

More information about OhioX is available online at ohiox.org/techtour, and at ssuinnovation.com/events.

For more information about the event, contact David Kilroy at dkilroy@shawnee.edu.