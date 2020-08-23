Patrol investigates three-vehicle fatal crash

FRANKLIN FURNACE — The Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal three-vehicle car crash that took place Friday night.

On Friday, August 21”1, 2020 at 9:47 p.m. the Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol received a call of a three-vehicle crash on US 52 near the Scioto-Lawrence County line.

According to a release from the Portsmouth Post, A 1997 Honda Civic was operated southbound in the right-hand lane by Jon R. Miller, 50, of Ironton, Ohio. The second vehicle, a 2018 Toyota Camry, was operated northbound by Brice D. Graham, 19, of Jackson, Ohio and the third vehicle, a 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander, was also traveling northbound and was operated by Stacey L. Fairchild, 49, of Franklin Furnace, Ohio.

According to the report, the Honda Civic was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes. The Toyota Camry swerved to avoid a head-on collision with the Civic, which sideswiped the Camry, continued on and struck the Mitsubishi Outlander head-on. The driver of Honda Civic was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Camry and it’s five additional occupants claimed no injuries. The driver of the Outlander sustained life­threatening injuries and was flown from the scene by Air Evac to Cabell Huntington Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation to determine whether alcohol and or drugs were a factor in the crash.

