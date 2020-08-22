Special blood drive in memory of Kismet Bratchett

PORTSMOUTH—The Bratchett Family and the American Red Cross are inviting the community to donate blood in memory of Kismet Bratchett at a special blood drive Tuesday, August 25, from 12:00 to 6 p.m. at Cornerstone United Methodist Church, 808 Offnere Street in Portsmouth, Ohio.

Kismet Bratchett was a Portsmouth community leader and advocate for those in need. Bratchett served as a job and family services welfare worker for the city of Portsmouth. “She always put other people’s needs before her own,” said her brother, Michael Bratchett.

Bratchett’s family knows all too well how critical it is to have blood available for treatment. “I always knew how important blood drives were to everyone; but in August of 2017, it became very important to me,” said Elyse Waugh, Branchett’s daughter. “When my mother was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, she received multiple units of blood. It opened my eyes that someone else had donated in order to help save her life.”

The American Red Cross is working tirelessly to ensure lifesaving blood is available for patients in need. Donors of all types are needed and encouraged to give.

$15 Suburban Propane Gift Cards offered to thank those who come to give