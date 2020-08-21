17 new COVID-19 cases not connected to single event

SCIOTO — During the past 24-hours, the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments reported 17 new positive COVID-19 cases. The new cases bring the total to 310 for the county since the outbreak of the virus on April 4, 2020.

According to the health departments, the high number of cases reported for Friday are not connected to any single event. The departments reported 13 cases were from the county and four from the City of Portsmouth.

The health departments also reported seven more people, who previously tested positive for the virus, have recovered, bringing the total of recoveries to 250 over the course of the outbreak.

There were no additional hospitalizations reported Friday, so the total stays at 30 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus, or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Scioto County still has only one death reported in connection with the virus.

Scioto County remains on a Level Two Public Health Emergency (Orange) of the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System.

Due to a change from Scioto County EMA and the health departments, the next update of the Scioto County COVID-19 numbers will be on Monday, August 24, 2020.