Indictments handed down

SCIOTO — Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on August 14 and returned 17 Public Indictments and one Secret Indictment. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

Samantha Alicia Smith, 25, Portsmouth, Ohio, failure to appear.

Jazmine J. Allen, 29, Grove City, Ohio, failure to appear.

Jovan Stotridge-Beverly, 20, Chillicothe, Ohio, two counts improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and possessing a defaced firearm.

Jovan Stotridge-Beverly, 20, Chillicothe, Ohio, contributing to unruliness or delinquency of a child and two counts improperly handling firearm in a motor vehicle.

Stephanie Comer, 19, Chillicothe, Ohio, contributing to unruliness or delinquency of a child and falsification.

Torrell McLemore, 18, Dayton, Ohio, contributing to unruliness or delinquency of a child, falsification, obstructing official business, resisting arrest and two counts having weapons while under disability.

Skylar Evans, 18, Portsmouth, Ohio, contributing to unruliness or delinquency of a child and falsification.

Blake E. Crabtree, 34, west Portsmouth, Ohio, aggravated burglary.

William Nathaniel Mayfield, 47, Portsmouth, Ohio, two counts improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or a school safety zone.

Dustin E. Fletcher, 32, Portsmouth, Ohio, burglary and petty theft.

Dustin E. Fletcher, 32, Portsmouth, Ohio, burglary and trespass in a habitation.

Gregory A. Kennison, iii, 32, Lucasville, Ohio, petty theft and carrying a concealed weapon.

Gregory A. Kennison, iii, 32, Lucasville, Ohio, tampering with evidence and discharge of firearm on or near prohibited premises.

David Clark Williams, 43, West Portsmouth, Ohio, domestic violence and violating a protection order.

William J. Mosley, 38, West Portsmouth, Ohio, assault, aggravated robbery and robbery.

William J. Mosley, 38, West Portsmouth, Ohio, burglary, petty theft, grand theft of a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property.

William M. Akers, 59, Lucasville, Ohio, felonious assault and failure to stop after an accident.

