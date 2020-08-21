DAR honors community service

PORTSMOUTH — The Joseph Spencer Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) presented a Community Service Award to Debbie Gambill, President of Friends of Greenlawn Cemetery Foundation.

The DAR award is a non-competitive recognition of individuals and organizations for voluntary service for achievements in cultural, educational, humanitarian, patriotic, historical, or conservation endeavors.

Gambill, along with Mary Arnzen and Melissa Appleton, founded the Friends of Greenlawn Cemetery Foundation in March 2017. Although the award carries her name, Gambill is quick to point out that there have been more than 16,400 volunteer hours devoted to the cemetery since the organization’s inception. She is also proud of the group’s board members who aren’t afraid to roll up their sleeves and work. Several daughters of Joseph Spencer Chapter have volunteered at the cemetery to place flags, paint the fence, cleanup the grounds and participate in the Memorial Day Ceremony.

The 40-acre cemetery in the heart of Portsmouth has over 85,000 graves and will celebrate its 200th birthday in 2029. The Foundation has completed several projects including a serenity garden (in cooperation with Southern Ohio Medical Center), perimeter fence and a complete chapel restoration including new roof, doors, windows, HVAC and electric. The chapel is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Known as the largest women’s patriotic organization in the world, DAR has over 180,000 members with approximately 3,000 chapters across the United States and internationally. Chartered in 1898, Portsmouth’s Joseph Spencer Chapter is dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America’s future through better education for children. For more information about DAR and its programs visit www.dar.org

